Charges have been dropped against a Liberty Lake man accused of threatening his ex-wife’s brother, and saying he would rape and kill other family members.
Victor Vicente, 40, was charged with two counts of domestic-violence harassment after police responded in May to the 500 block of Pine Street regarding an unwanted person.
On Wednesday, a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice was filed by prosecutors because “the victims do not wish to pursue charges,” records stated. Dismissal without prejudice means the case can be reopened.
Vicente received a competency evaluation in June from Eastern State Hospital, records stated, and he pleaded not guilty.
The woman’s brother told police that Vicente had parked outside their apartment and threatened to kill him. Vicente allegedly had driven from Liberty Lake, records stated.
The woman told police that Vicente threatened to kill her family, rape her husband and rape and kill her 10-year-old daughter in front of her, records stated. She told police she thought she’d have to shoot Vicente in self-defense, as the threats had occurred on other occasions, according to records.