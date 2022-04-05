Charges have been dismissed against a Yakima man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Walla Walla’s Sleep Center in October 2021.
Will A. Stubblefield Jr., 46, had charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and harassment dropped, without prejudice, in March, according to court documents.
The Walla Walla County Superior Court judge dismissed the case because officials haven't been able to contact the alleged victim, according to the court order.
Since the charges were dismissed without prejudice, they can be refiled later if the victim can be located.
Stubblefield's trial, originally scheduled for November 2021, was delayed several times. Most recently, he was set to stand trial on March 22.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle M. Mulhern requested another continuance, but Judge Brandon L. Johnson denied the request on March 11.
Mulhern then asked the charges be dismissed without prejudice.
Stubblefield is represented by Julie Carlson Straube.
All no-contact orders and release conditions connected to the case have been rescinded as a result of the dismissal.
Stubblefield was accused of entering a woman’s hut at the Sleep Center, at 1181 W. Rees Ave., at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, raping her, stealing a $5 bill from her and threatening to kill her.
