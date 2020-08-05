Charges dismissed in Dayton stabbing

Charges will be dismissed against a Dayton man accused in an April stabbing that sent a 38-year-old to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with grave injuries.
Investigators had characterized the case as unusual from the onset, and in an announcement early this morning details from Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack confirm as much.
Slack said he will dismiss without prejudice the first- and fourth-degree assault charges against Reid N. Ngiraswei for his role in the stabbing of Kristopher Hogoboom.
Instead, Ngiraswei must abide by conditions over the next two years, including no-contact orders with the two other people involved in the fight.
Ngiraswei reportedly admitted to Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies he stabbed Hogoboom, 38, several times with a pocketknife on the afternoon of April 26 because he believed Hogoboom was fighting with a woman.
However, when Columbia County deputies arrived at the scene in the parking lot at 522 W. Cameron St. just after noon that day, they said a struggling Hogoboom told them he had been helping his wife through an asthma attack when the assault by a stranger occurred.
At the time, Felicia Hogoboom told authorities that while her husband was trying to stand her up during her asthma attack, she fell down, and the second time he helped her, Ngiraswei allegedly began attacking her husband.
She said she’d never seen a weapon. She tried separating the two, but Ngiraswei punched her in the face. Deputies saw a mark on one of her cheeks, records stated.
“From the outset, this crime appeared to have no motive and was troubling to our office — not that every crime we see has a rational motive, but this one appeared different,” Slack said in his announcement.
The ongoing investigation of the case presented evidence of the possibility — if not probability, Slack said — that Ngiraswei legitimately believed he was acting in defense of another person he believed was the victim of domestic violence.
“It is not clear if this belief rose out of confusion or because an assault was actually taking place,” Slack wrote in the announcement.
No witnesses at the time could help clarify if there was a situation to which Ngiraswei was reacting.
Acting in the defense of another individual is a recognized legal defense to the crime of assault, Slack said.
However, he continued in the announcement, defending that position “requires not only a good-faith and rational belief that one is using force to save another from a crime, but also that the force used is necessary to rescue the other person, and proportionate to the force being used against the person one is rescuing.”
That’s where prosecution is tricky, he said,
The amount of force used by Ngiraswei was excessive based on interviews and the investigation, Slack said.
But with the standard range for first-degree assault at 93 to 124 months plus another 24 months for being armed with a deadly weapon, Slack said the punishment would also be disproportionate.
“To proceed to trial and obtain a conviction simply because Mr. Ngiraswei used too much force would, I believe, have resulted in injustice under the circumstances of the case,” he wrote.
“Mr. Ngiraswei has absolutely no criminal history, tis a combat veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and has been employed full-time in a useful trade since his honorable discharge.”
Slack added the several days Ngiraswei spent in jail during the investigation is likely to "deter any further unwise behavior."
Over the next two years, provided Ngiraswei has no contact with the Hogobooms and no further charges of crimes against people are committed, the state will dismiss the charges with prejudice, Slack said.