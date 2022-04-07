The state has dropped its charges against a Pendleton man accused of buying a 16-year-old Richland girl in 2020 and raping her in Walla Walla because the court hasn't been able to locate the alleged victim.
Robert M. Aguilera, 37, faced charges of first-degree assault, first-degree trafficking of persons, second-degree rape, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.
These charges were all dismissed in December 2021 without prejudice, meaning the state can refile the charges at a later time.
Prosecutors stated they were “unable to prove every element of every crime charged beyond a reasonable doubt” since they could not reach the young woman involved.
The court also canceled all protection orders in connection with the case and ordered that law enforcement return any firearms surrendered by Aguilera.
Aguilera was arrested in September 2020 and accused of buying the 16-year-old girl for $500 from a Milton-Freewater couple and raping and abusing her for several months in 2020.