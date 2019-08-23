Criminal charges against a Waitsburg man have been dismissed due to his death.
Loren M. Mullins, 50, had been scheduled for trial Sept. 4 on charges of second-degree assault-domestic violence and reckless driving.
Prosecutors earlier this week filed the motion to dismiss charges after Mullin died Aug. 6.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Thursday he had no information as to the cause of Mullins’ death.
Mullins had been arrested April 26 and charged with striking his girlfriend with an empty bottle, resulting in a laceration to her head.
Neighbors told sheriff’s deputies they saw Mullins speed away in the couple’s car. He was located at a friend’s home and taken into custody.