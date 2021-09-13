A man accused of ramming a truck into a vehicle and a house had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court, Tuesday, Sept. 7, and eventually wound up having additional charges filed against him by prosecutors.
Jesus Rios Jr., 34, was initially recommended by Walla Walla Police Department officers to be charged with two counts of vehicular assault, reckless driving, hit-and-run and third-degree driving with a suspended license for his alleged involvement in driving a pickup truck into another vehicle and into the side of a house early on Sept. 5.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James L. Nagle filed charges against Rios of two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree malicious mischief, one count of second-degree malicious mischief involving domestic violence, one count reckless driving and one count third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Rios also had additional warrants for his arrest, officers said in a news release.
According to court records, police said Rios intentionally drove the 2012 Toyota Tundra, owned by a woman he knows, into a 2015 Toyota 4Runner with two men inside the vehicle near the intersection of Stevens and West Tietan streets.
He then drove into the Hayden Homes neighborhood south, lost control of the truck and struck a home in the 1900 block of Alco Avenue, causing damage, records note.
Based on all of the charges, Rios could face a maximum 36 years in prison or $66,000 in fines or both prison time and fines.
Nagle said Rios posted bail of $5,000 with a $500 cash equivalent. Rios was given a summons to appear back in Superior Court on Sept. 20 for his arraignment.
