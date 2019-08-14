A Walla Walla woman charged with second-degree criminal mistreatment and meth possession pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday.
Allison A. Uhl, 37, was accused of the alleged crimes after her 71-year-old mother was taken to the intensive care unit at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on June 2.
According to court records, police responded to the hospital on June 3 and spoke with a nurse caring for the woman. The nurse said the woman had burns and feces on her body, and tests indicated she also had sepsis, viral and bacterial infections in her blood. The patient also was dehydrated and weak, records stated.
Uhl allegedly called medics to their shared home on the 400 block of Holly Street on June 2, records stated. Police investigated the home and found animal feces and meth, among other things, records stated.
On Monday, Uhl’s trial was scheduled for Oct. 22.