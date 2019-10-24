A Walla Walla woman charged with second-degree criminal mistreatment and meth possession pleaded guilty Monday only to the drug charge in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Allison A. Uhl, 37, was accused of the crimes after her 71-year-old mother was taken to the intensive care unit at Providence St. Mary Medical Center on June 2. However, Uhl made a plea agreement with prosecutors, and the mistreatment charge was dropped.
According to court records, police responded to the hospital on June 3 and spoke with a nurse caring for the woman who said the woman had burns and feces on her body, and tests indicated she also had sepsis, viral and bacterial infections in her blood. The patient also was dehydrated and weak, records stated.
Uhl allegedly called medics to the home she shared with her mother in the 400 block of Holly Street on June 2, records stated. Police investigated the home and found animal feces and meth, among other things, records stated.
Uhl's sentencing likely will be scheduled within a couple of weeks.