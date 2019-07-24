A Walla Walla woman has been charged with second-degree criminal mistreatment and meth possession after her 71-year-old mother was taken to the intensive care unit at Providence St. Mary Medical Center last month.
According to court records, police responded to the hospital on June 3 and spoke with a nurse caring for the woman. The nurse said the woman had burns and feces on her body, and tests indicated she also had sepsis, viral and bacterial infections in her blood. The patient also was dehydrated and weak, records stated.
According to records, the woman’s daughter and caregiver, Allison A. Uhl, 37, called medics to their shared home on the 400 block of Holly Street on June 2. Police later investigated the home and found animal feces and meth, records stated.
Uhl was summoned to appear in court on July 29.