A man who previously got in trouble for stealing a retirement home bus recently landed in hot water for allegedly stealing again — this time it was reportedly guns and granola bars.
Michael A. Tingle, 25, was arrested for the second time in a month last week and made two appearances in Walla Walla County Superior Court on separate charges.
Tingle was arrested in September for allegedly stealing a box of granola bars from Walmart, according to a statement from College Place police.
Tingle had previously been banned from Walmart, so employees called police when they saw him.
Police arrived in time to find Tingle as he was leaving the store. They reportedly found the box of granola bars on his person and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Tingle appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said. Tingle was released on conditions, including not committing another crime.
But his release was revoked in light of last week's events when, according to court documents, Tingle was arrested early Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after his court appearance for the alleged Walmart theft.
This time, he was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly broke into Koncrete Industries on North 13th Avenue and stole two guns from one of its offices.
Tingle was reportedly discovered just before 4:30 a.m. by an employee who tried to lock him in the building and then called for help.
Walla Walla police found Tingle a few blocks away at North 10th Avenue and arrested him. Police reported security footage from Koncrete Industries showed Tingle taking the guns.
Thursday morning, Tingle's bail for the second alleged crime was set at $25,000, and bail for his previous incident was set at $5,000 after his release was revoked, Nagle said.
No trial dates have been set yet.
In November 2018, Tingle stole a retirement home bus from the parking lot of Safeway on Plaza Way and led police on a chase to Prescott. He pleaded guilty to the crime in March 2019 and was released from jail a short time later.