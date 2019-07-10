A Walla Walla woman was sentenced Tuesday for burglarizing multiple businesses last fall.
Tisha A. Place, 31, pleaded guilty March 4 to charges including three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree malicious mischief, and two counts of third-degree theft. One second-degree theft charge was changed to third-degree theft.
Place and Robert J. Frates, 34, were arrested Oct. 30, 2018, in connection with the burglaries of 19 local businesses starting in late September 2018, according to a probable cause statement. Frates’ trial was scheduled for Sept. 4 but has been delayed several times. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 13, 2018, facing the same charges as Place, and was released on conditions in December.
Place’s sentencing has been delayed several times for various reasons. Her sentence includes 364 days in jail suspended, with credit for 28 days served, two years on probation, six months in a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative program, and $600 in fines and fees.