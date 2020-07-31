A rollover crash in Richland this afternoon sent four Burbank residents to the hospital, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Driver Aaron Barclay Howell was on the westbound ramp to I-182 from westbound State Route 240 at the Richland city limits when the 2003 Honda Element he was driving left the roadway and rolled.
Authorities were dispatched at about 3:48 p.m. Barclay Howell, 27, and his three passengers were all wearing their seatbelts, the state patrol reported.
All four, including Julia L. Wesle, 31, and the 12-month-old and 23-month-old passengers, were transported to Trios Health.