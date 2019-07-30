A Burbank man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to almost three years in prison for multiple felonies, including pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a sheriff’s deputy and threatening to shoot him.
Jason L. Rhoades, 46, pleaded guilty July 17 to charges of second-degree attempted assault, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, unlawful firearm possession and two counts of harassment. The charges were amended several times from the original, which were first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful firearm possession.
Rhoades has been in worse predicaments, according to his attorney, Robin Olson.
“I’ve never seen Mr. Rhoades in a better place than he is now, although he is going to prison,” Olson said at Monday’s sentencing.
He was placed on house arrest earlier this month with conditions until his sentencing. He has fled from the courts multiple times, including earlier this year when he skipped his court hearing in January, according to the Tri-City Herald. He was caught in Tri-Cities on Feb. 28.
Rhoades made a plea agreement with prosecutors to receive prison-based Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, and on Monday, Judge John Lohrmann agreed, giving him 36 months in prison, minus credit for 180 days already served. The term included 12 months on each of the five counts, but with the first and second concurrent with each other and with the three other counts, which run consecutively with each other. Rhoades’ sentence also included 30 months in community custody and $800 in fines and fees.
On June 21, 2018, a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy responded to reports of a drunken man with a shotgun at 377 Hanson Loop Road. The deputy found Rhoades sitting in the front seat of a Dodge pickup and interviewed Rhoades’ mother, Marla Kostlecky. Rhoades went into the house with a sawed-off shotgun, court records stated. Rhoades is a felon and is prohibited from having firearms, records stated.
The deputy tried getting inside, but Rhoades opened the door and pointed the gun at him. The deputy took cover. Rhoades continued pointing the gun at the deputy and threatened to shoot him, records stated.
Kostlecky tried getting the shotgun away from Rhoades without success. Rhoades eventually was found outside the home, hiding in some bushes, and was arrested.