A Burbank man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree assault-domestic violence.
Caleb R. Wilcox, 27, was arrested Feb. 2, several days after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Main Street in Burbank for a domestic problem.
Upon arrival at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 30, authorities found Wilcox’s mother with a laceration on her forehead, records stated. She told them her son “was unhappy” and suspected he was out of marijuana, contributing to his behavior.
He allegedly insulted her and threw a serving bowl and folding television tray.
She went to another room to watch television with her friend, and he threw a steel cat-food dish that caused the cut, records stated. She was “seeing stars,” and when he saw her injury, he allegedly fled to his brother’s house.
He was charged Feb. 4 and released the same day on certain conditions, including appearing for his arraignment. His trial was scheduled for May 6.