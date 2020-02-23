gavel/scale
Courtesy photo

A Burbank man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

Caleb R. Wilcox, 27, was arrested Feb. 2, several days after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Main Street in Burbank for a domestic problem.

Upon arrival at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 30, authorities found Wilcox’s mother with a laceration on her forehead, records stated. She told them her son “was unhappy” and suspected he was out of marijuana, contributing to his behavior.

He allegedly insulted her and threw a serving bowl and folding television tray.

She went to another room to watch television with her friend, and he threw a steel cat-food dish that caused the cut, records stated. She was “seeing stars,” and when he saw her injury, he allegedly fled to his brother’s house.

He was charged Feb. 4 and released the same day on certain conditions, including appearing for his arraignment. His trial was scheduled for May 6.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.