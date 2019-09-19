A Burbank man pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to assaulting family members in July, after he allegedly was drinking and arguing over a set of car keys.
Todd M. Pearson, 51, was charged on Aug. 28 with second- and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence. His first appearance was July 15.
According to court documents, Pearson was arguing with his wife on July 13 because she wouldn’t give him car keys because he was drunk. He allegedly struck her on the head, records stated, and his stepson intervened, hitting him on the head with a workout bar. The stepson also told police Pearson had hit and tried to strangle him, according to records.
Pearson fled the home before Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers arrived, documents stated, but contacted deputies July 14. Deputies met Pearson at his workplace and arrested him, documents stated. He said he ran because he saw troopers arriving and wouldn’t have fled if deputies had come first, documents stated.
His trial was scheduled for Dec. 4.