A Burbank man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to assaulting family members in July, after he allegedly was drinking and arguing over a set of car keys.
Todd M. Pearson, 51, originally was charged in August with domestic violence crimes of second- and fourth-degree assault, but he made a plea bargain and the charges were reduced to two domestic violence counts of fourth-degree assault.
According to court documents, Pearson was arguing with his wife on July 13 when she wouldn’t give him car keys because he was drunk.
He allegedly struck her on the head, and his stepson intervened, hitting him on the head with a workout bar.
The stepson also told police Pearson had hit and tried to strangle him, according to records.
Pearson fled the home before Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers arrived, documents stated, but he contacted deputies July 14.
Deputies met Pearson at his workplace and arrested him, documents stated.
He said he ran because he saw troopers arriving and wouldn’t have fled if deputies had come first, documents stated.
His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled.