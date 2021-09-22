A Burbank man pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor of third-degree theft Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Walla Walla County Superior Court for stealing a slide from a Pasco city park earlier this year.
Dustin A. Bushnell, 30, admitted to the theft that took place sometime from mid-December 2020 to mid-January this year, according to his guilty statement, read by his attorney, Robin Olson.
Bushnell had an additional charge dropped in exchange for his plea. Olson handed Judge Brandon L. Johnson an agreed recommendation between the defendant and prosecutors for four days of jail time and a $250 fine.
Bushnell's jail time will be waived because he already spent four days in Walla Walla County Jail in February when he was arrested.
The slide, weighing about 400 lbs, was found in Bushnell's Burbank abode Feb. 26. It had been repainted and fixed to a child's bunk bed, law enforcement officials reported at the time.
The slide went missing sometime in December from Pasco's Tierra Vida Par, officials said.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen said Bushnell might be on the hook for additional fees by the Pasco Parks and Recreation Department for reinstalling the slide, but that wasn't determined in court.
Johnson signed the judgement and sentence that sent Bushnell on his way.
Bushnell is also named in another criminal theft case filed in Benton County in August. He's been connected to a string of catalytic convertor thefts and other items, law enforcement officials said.
