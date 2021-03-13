A Burbank man is under investigation for allegedly stealing a slide from a Pasco city park and installing it in a child’s bedroom, according to the Pasco Police Department.
Dustin A. Bushnell, 30, was booked into Walla Walla County Jail on Feb. 26 for investigation of stolen property possession and a weapons violation.
He was arrested after an investigation into someone stealing catalytic converters from area vehicles, according to a Pasco police social media post. Several similar incidents were reported in the Walla Walla area early this year, too.
According to police, detectives zeroed in on Bushnell’s Burbank residence during their investigation. They allegedly found some catalytic converters, but Bushnell was not charged for possessing them, pending further investigation.
However, detectives said they were able to positively identify the 400-pound slide at Bushnell’s home on Feb. 26 that was reported missing in December from Tierra Vida Park in Pasco.
Detectives said the slide had been repainted and attached to a bunk bed.
Parks and Recreation employees transported the slide back to the park to be reinstalled, police said.
Bushnell had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on March 2 and was granted an order of conditional release March 3 along with bail information, according to the Washington Courts online database.
He is no longer listed on the county’s online jail roster and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, March 15, in superior court.