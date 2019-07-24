A Burbank man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including pointing a sawed-off shotgun at a sheriff’s deputy and threatening to shoot him.
Jason L. Rhoades, 46, entered the plea July 17 to charges of second-degree attempted assault, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, unlawful firearm possession and two counts of harassment. The charges were amended several times from the original, which were first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful firearm possession.
He was placed on house arrest last week with conditions until his sentencing on July 29. He has fled from the courts multiple times, including earlier this year when he skipped his court hearing in January, according to the Tri-City Herald. He was caught in Tri-Cities on February 28.
On June 21, 2018, a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputy responded to reports of a drunken man with a shotgun at 377 Hanson Loop Road. He found Rhoades sitting in the front seat of a Dodge pickup and interviewed Rhoades’ mother, Marla Kostlecky. Rhoades went into the house with a sawed-off shotgun, court records stated. Rhoades is a felon and is prohibited from having firearms, records stated.
The deputy tried getting inside, but Rhoades opened the door and pointed the gun at him. The deputy took cover. Rhoades continued pointing the gun at the deputy and threatened to shoot him, records stated.
Kostlecky tried getting the shotgun away from Rhoades without success. Rhoades eventually was found outside the home, hiding in some bushes, and was arrested.