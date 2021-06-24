A Burbank man accused of threatening a woman and her daughter with a gun is facing two criminal charges and a $75,000 bond after appearing in court this week.
Forest L. Gordon, 28, made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday, June 21, where his bond amount was certified. He was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to court documents, Gordon was formally charged by prosecutors of firearm-enhanced first-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence harassment.
Gordon was arrested by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation over the weekend at his residence in the 00 block of Walnut Street in Burbank.
A woman known to Gordon accused him of getting drunk and then getting angry after the woman broke a glass marijuana device at Gordon’s home.
She accused Gordon of pointing a shotgun at her and her daughter during an argument and then continuing to threaten her while holding the gun and loading and unloading shells from it.
The woman also alleged Gordon sent threatening text messages to her and called her hundreds of times after she fled the scene.
According to the documents, deputies said the woman fled to her mother’s home in West Richland but Gordon drove by some time later and continued to shout vulgar threats at her.
Deputies interviewed the woman and her daughter Sunday morning along with other witnesses.
Deputies said they saw the text messages on the woman’s phone and also determined that damage done to her vehicle and Gordon’s vehicle was consistent with her statements about objects that were thrown during the argument, including a TV.
Later Sunday, a team of deputies staged in Burbank to arrest Gordon because he scored high on their threat matrix. Two deputies found Gordon at his home and arrested him without incident and took his daughter away from him, according to court documents.
Deputies noted that Gordon became emotional and vehemently denied the accusations.
On Monday, Gordon was also handed a “no contact” order from Judge M. Scott Wolfram who went with the recommendation of prosecutors to set the bond at $75,000.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said he expected Gordon’s arraignment to happen July 6.