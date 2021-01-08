Detectives with the Walla Walla Police Department are on the scene of a shooting on Stadium Drive near Borleske Stadium.
According to a news release, two people have been shot; one is dead. The injured victim was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Details are limited at this time, officials said, adding they do not feel the public is in danger.
All of Stadium is blocked off. Traffic in the area, including on Sumach Street, is being rerouted.
Update: Jan. 8. 2:15 p.m.
A news release reports one person of interest is in custody.
Detectives are going door to door to speak with people in the area.
Four Walla Walla police vehicles and about 10 law enforcement officials are on the scene.
The U-B is working on this developing story.