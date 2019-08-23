A jury in Columbia County Superior Court on Friday found Benjamin Orozco, 44, guilty of three counts: second-degree murder, first-degree assault with firearm enhancements, and second-degree unlawful firearm possession.
Orozco and a former co-defendant were accused of fatally shooting Lance Terry and wounding David Eaton the night of July 7, 1996. Orozco's co-defendant cut a deal to avoid prosecution in return for providing evidence.
Orozco fled after the killing to Mexico, where he was apprehended and returned to Washington in 2016. He has been housed at the Washington State Penitentiary in lieu of $2 million bail, which was revoked upon his conviction Friday.
Orozco will be sentenced after a routine pre-sentencing investigation is complete.
