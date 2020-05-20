Boys' ranch in Prescott closes amid abuse allegations

A boys’ ranch in Prescott has temporarily closed while authorities investigate allegations of abuse and neglect, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said this morning.
Master’s Ranch West, formerly Jubilee Youth Ranch, closed its doors Tuesday afternoon, though leaders at the home have retained an attorney to fight the closure, according to Jonathan Alsup, a program director there.
The small, private, Christian academy has been the source of service calls on average of every other day for about two weeks, culminating Tuesday with a threatening protest by students, 9-17 years old, armed with shovels, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The kids had reportedly been upset over the removal of their peers by Child Protective Services on Monday. Posts on the operation’s social media accounts have characterized visits to the site as unfounded “raids.”
This morning’s statement by the Sheriff’s Office defended them as standard site visits “common after multiple allegations” of abuse or neglect from students and ex-employees.
Founder and director David Bosley, a Baptist pastor, could not be reached for comment by deadline.
At least one parent has described the transition in recent days as chaos.
Jeff Fletcher said Tuesday he dropped off his 15-year-old at the ranch about a week ago, after a long drive from their home in Utah.
“It was an extremely hard decision to make,” he said. “But honestly, when we got there it was so relieving to see all the boys, smiling, looking normal.”
But on Monday afternoon, Fletcher said a ranch employee called to say several of the boys were being interviewed by CPS regarding potential abuse, and not to worry too much about it because it was standard if there were any such allegations.
He was told two employees recently were fired and they had alleged abuse by others at the ranch.
At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Fletcher said he received a call from state Department of Children, Youth & Families worker Kim Duckworth, who said his son was among eight removed from the ranch to an undisclosed location for their safety. His son was taken to a dormitory somewhere, he said.
“I just wish I knew where my kid was,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said numerous calls were made to Duckworth and the teen’s caseworker, Carlos Renteria, to finally learn about the dormitory. Attempts by the U-B to reach them were not successful.
Fletcher still has questions, such as how his son is being cared for. He worries his son will flee and find himself in trouble.
“I just hope they’re not putting him in any danger,” Fletcher said. “He’s extremely vulnerable right now.”
Deputies responded to the ranch seven times in the last 13 days, the announcement from the Sheriff’s Office said. That includes May 7, when five boys ran away and were found in a stolen vehicle from Vista Hermosa in Prescott. The five allegedly shoplifted from Walmart in College Place just prior to that and were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center in Walla Walla.
Another incident included two boys who ran away and were later found and returned May 10. On May 12, a report of abuse and/or excessive force from a staff member against an 11-year-old boy was made.
On May 13, a junior employee, Maxwell Shelton, was arrested for alleged third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
On Monday, the site visit by the Sheriff’s Office and CPS resulted in the eight children being taken into custody. The boys were taken to Walla Walla to be “cared for and returned to their parents,” the release stated.
By the time of the latest call Tuesday, authorities were responding to what was “building toward a riot,” the announcement this morning described. Law enforcement and CPS responded, and the owner said the ranch was shutting down and about 30 students were taken by parents or CPS workers.
Several investigations are underway, according to the release.
“Our main concern is the well-being of every child and the thorough investigation of all allegations,” the Sheriff’s Office announcement said. “We understand this is a very concerning situation for parents, students and staff alike. We ask for cooperation as we work to determine the extent and validity of every allegation.”
Those with questions regarding their children can contact CPS/DCYF worker Debra Johnson at 306-789-7926.
Those with any information relating to criminal investigations in Walla Walla County, can contact WESCOM at 509-527-3265 or the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office at 509-524-5400 and request to speak to a WWSO detective.