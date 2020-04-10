A Walla Walla man accused of several sex crimes against a 16-year-old girl he knows appeared Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Miguel L. Ascencio, 21, was arrested Wednesday after a girl told police he was raping her when she woke up on a couch March 28 in a local home, records stated.
His bond was set Thursday at $30,000.
She tried screaming during the alleged sexual assault, records stated, but he put his hand over her mouth.
She also said he sexually assaulted her while trying to make her be quiet and attempted taking her phone on Wednesday.
He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of indecent liberties, second-degree rape and a first-degree child sex crime.