A Walla Walla man was charged with threats to bomb or injure property and stalking after he allegedly said a bomb was at a downtown gym and stalked its owner.
Hans R. Johnson, 38, was arrested Saturday after police were dispatched to WorthFit Studio on Main Street because someone told dispatch a bomb was in a backpack in the gym.
Officers evacuated the building, blocked off nearby intersections and found a backpack inside, but it didn’t match the description, reports stated. Officers determined there was no threat and let people back inside.
Several days before, officers learned, the gym’s owner allegedly saw Johnson outside her home and sent her “text messages about her business and personal life,” records stated. His membership was revoked just before that, records stated, because he was “bothering other women.”
On Saturday, a phone reversal lookup showed the bomb scare came from Johnson’s phone, records stated, even though the caller claimed to be someone else. Walla Walla police, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies and College Place police found Johnson in his car outside of the Walla Walla Sweets office on Main Street, records stated.
While being arrested, Johnson allegedly stated the gym’s owner’s boyfriend had called in the threat, records stated, but it was unknown how Johnson knew about the incident while claiming his innocence.
Johnson’s first court appearance was Tuesday, and his bond was set at $30,000.