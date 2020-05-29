A Prescott man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to accusations that he molested a minor.
Maxwell S. Shelton, 20, was arrested May 14 at Master’s Ranch West where he lived and worked on Jubilee Lane, Prescott, after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alleged sex offense.
Shelton reportedly sent nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old girl, grabbed her buttocks and sent her explicit text messages, according to records.
Shelton told deputies the girl had reciprocated photos, and he admitted sending a lewd photo to her from his phone.
Law enforcement was reportedly called after the messages were seen by staff on Shelton’s phone.
When deputies arrived, they noticed a laceration on Shelton’s eye. Master’s Ranch West Director David Bosley said the injury resulted as staff detained Shelton before the arrival of law enforcement.
The injury prompted deputies to take Shelton to Providence St. Mary Medical Center before booking him into Walla Walla County Jail.
Shelton was charged May 15 with third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He has remained in jail with a $10,000 bond.
His trial was scheduled for July 13-14.
Master’s Ranch West has temporarily closed amid accusations of abuse and neglect.
Trial set for man accused of exchanging explicit messages
A Walla Walla man who had multiple child rape charges dismissed last year has pleaded not guilty to new charges and was deemed competent for trial this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Matthew T. Thomas, 32, is accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and violating a no-contact/protection order. His trial is set for July 13.
He was arrested April 15 in the 300 block of Grape Street after a woman reported he had been communicating with her now 15-year-old daughter in a sexually explicit manner earlier this year.
The woman said she had intercepted messages with an app on her daughter’s phone. Besides back and forth explicit content, Thomas allegedly asked the teen to convince her mother to drop her accusations.
He allegedly told the teen he wanted to marry and have children with her. The texts corroborated the statements provided by the mother, according to records.
In September 2019, Thomas pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree child rape. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled in the future, in December because the victim wasn’t cooperating with authorities, records stated.
Meantime, a protection order was placed against Thomas, barring him from communicating with the teenager, records stated.
Woman sentenced to community service for bar disturbance
A Milton-Freewater woman was sentenced Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 224 community service hours after she refused to leave Green Lantern last year.
Kristi M. Childers, 23, was arrested Dec. 29, 2019, after police responded to the Isaacs Avenue bar for a disturbance.
Childers, whose original charges including third-degree assault were dropped in a plea deal on May 14, allegedly was yelling at employees.
An officer tried coaxing her out of the bar, but she fell, and the officers arrested her and took her outside, records stated.
She allegedly kept yelling while officers helped her into a patrol car. However, she fell into the car and kicked an officer in the stomach twice, records stated.
Childers’ sentence, besides community service, included $250 in fines and fees, district court probation for one year, an alcohol/drug evaluation and a requirement that she not consume alcohol or drugs.
Walla Walla man sentenced
in multiple felonies cases
Three cases against a Walla Walla man accused of multiple felonies, including assault, were wrapped up this month in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Lucas C. Warneka, 39, was charged in one case with domestic-violence crimes of first-degree burglary, assault in violation of a protection order and harassment.
In another case, he was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree stolen property possession.
The third case was dismissed in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Warneka pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft. He was sentenced last week to 364 days in jail, with credit for 314 days served.
He also pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to first-degree attempted malicious mischief. In that case, he was sentenced to 18.75 months in prison-based drug offender rehabilitation, credit for 300 days served. He was also ordered to complete domestic violence moral reconation therapy and pay $500 in fines and fees.
These two sentences were set to run concurrently, or simultaneously.