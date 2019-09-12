A 57-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant after College Place Police stopped him for riding his bicycle without proper lighting or reflectors.
Richard T. Perez was peddling at 10:31 p.m. near Larch Avenue and Fourth Street when police spotted him, according to a release, and dispatchers told them he had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He tried pulling away from officers, but was arrested. He denied he owned the bike, but its serial number matched to his name, the release stated, and then he admitted owning it. He also asked to take a fanny pack attached to the bike to jail with him, but it had to be inventoried beforehand per police policy and inside was 2.6 grams of a substance believed to be meth. He was booked into jail on the warrant, with a pending charge of controlled substance possession.
Perez has had previous convictions, including in 2009 for attempting to elude police, two counts of third-degree assault, and DUI, according to U-B archives.