DAYTON — Benjamin Orozco’s retrial for the alleged 1996 murder of Dayton man Lance Terry has been set for June 13.
Orozco was in court virtually Wednesday, Jan. 5, for his first hearing after the guilty verdict from his first trial in 2019 was set aside by the Washington State Court of Appeals.
Defense attorney Rachal Cortez was assigned to represent Orozco in the new proceedings.
In addition to setting the trial date, Columbia County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns set Orozco’s bail at $750,000.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack requested that bail be set at $2 million, saying that Orozco can’t be trusted not to run.
Orozco fled to Mexico in 1996 and lived there using his dead brother’s identity, officials said, until he was extradited to Washington in 2016.
“Mr. Orozco is the very definition of a flight risk,” Slack said at the hearing. “After this crime in 1996, he fled to Mexico … He had to be tracked down by the FBI … I do not have any faith he will show up to trial.”
Cortez, who formerly worked for Slack when he was a defense attorney in Dayton, balked at Slack’s suggested bail amount.
“(Orozco) has no means to make a payment of $2 million … It’s much too high,” Cortez said. “(Bail) is supposed to be something that will assure appearance in court, not something that is punitive.”
Cortez suggested a bail amount of $500,000.
Slack also argued against a lower bail by saying that the appeals court overturned Orozco’s conviction not because of a problem with evidence but because of an issue during jury selection.
Cortez took issue with this argument.
“The state has mentioned that the Court of Appeals did not take issue with the facts in the case,” Cortez said. “However, and I quote from the decision, ‘He raises several issues, some of substantial merit.’”
The court’s majority decision did say that.
However, that ruling, written by Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey and joined by Judge Laurel Siddoway, cites only the jury selection issue — Slack’s decision to remove a Black woman from the jury pool in the first trial was ruled to be discriminatory — as the reason to overturn the verdict.
In a concurring opinion, Chief Judge Rebecca L. Pennell wrote, “We reverse his convictions for reasons not related to guilt, but to the integrity of the trial process.”
Orozco is currently being held at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, Washington. He has a pretrial hearing set for May 4.
In his original four-day trial two years ago, Orozco claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding him guilty of murder. He was sentenced to 36 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.