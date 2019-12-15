Bail set in burning, assault case

A Walla Walla man arrested last week for investigation of first-degree burning and second-degree assault had his first appearance in court Friday.
Bail was set at $20,000 for 62-year-old Michael Lynn Krause, and he was assigned Rob Olson as his defense attorney, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta.
Formal charges had not been filed by Friday afternoon.
Krause allegedly started a fire in his apartment and tried to assault police officers.
Walla Walla firefighters responded at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday to Galbraith Gardens, 343 Catherine St., after a smoke alarm sounded.
Firefighters saw smoke in the apartment complex’s first-floor hallway and requested police when they learned Krause may have intentionally set the fire and barricaded himself inside while armed with a knife, reports said.
“Less lethal munitions” were used to help officers in arresting Krause, who threw his knife toward officers, according to reports.
A man with almost the same name as Krause contacted the Union-Bulletin on Friday to ask that information be published to help clear his name in the community.
Michael Lawrence Krause, 65, has been a Walla Walla resident since 1989. He owns MK Custom Creations and Repairs and is not related to the Michael Krause arrested in this case.