Bail was set Wednesday morning for a Walla Walla man police believe might have committed a recent string of vehicle thefts.
Daniel L. Strain, 33, was arrested and booked into Walla Walla County Jail on Tuesday evening for investigation of vehicle theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to comply.
His bail was set at $60,000 in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday morning, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
Strain had multiple warrants for his arrest from both sides of the Oregon-Washington border, according to police and court records.
College Place Officer Dylan Schmick, who arrested Strain, said it's possible the man was not working alone and could be linked to several other stolen vehicle cases.
"It's hard to say," Schmick said. "There could be more hands involved in it ... Hopefully this guy says something."
Schmick said local law enforcement has been receiving two to three reports of stolen vehicles every day in the greater Walla Walla area in recent weeks.
On Sept. 22, Strain was named on a probable cause for arrest document from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office linking him to a stolen John Deere side-by-side ATV at Eritage Resort on Bergevin Springs Road west of College Place.
On Tuesday, Schmick and another College Place officer were responding to different call when Schmick saw a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen vehicle out of Milton-Freewater from that morning.
Schmick ran the plates in his computer system and saw that it was reportedly stolen. He said Toyota pickups from the mid-80s to mid-90s have been targeted a lot and seem to be easy to steal.
"Basically, any time you see a truck in that model, you've gotta run the plates because it gets stolen so much," Schmick said.
Officers located the truck again in the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Street at a home police were "familiar with," Schmick said. The house is tucked behind other homes in an alley, out of sight from most people.
According to court documents, Strain was found hiding in a closet. Multiple sets of “shaved keys” were also found, which can be used sometimes to steal cars, Schmick said.
Two other stolen vehicles were found at the property. He said "a few others" had been found Tuesday and Wednesday by other law enforcement agencies around the area.
Schmick didn't know how many had been recovered, but he said law enforcement made significant progress in cracking down on the recent string of vehicle thefts.
In the alleged September ATV theft, Walla Walla County Deputy Ian Edwards took the report from Eritage staff and then visited a spot nearby where several other stolen vehicles had been left recently.
The landowner showed Edwards a truck with stripped plates that Edwards said he recognized from the security footage at the resort.
While speaking to the landowner, another Toyota truck with stripped plates drove by and then sped away. Edwards pursued the truck in his vehicle but called off the pursuit once it entered a wheat field, according to court documents.
A helicopter was called in from Tri-Cities but was unable to locate the truck.
A short time later, Department of Corrections staff at the Washington State Penitentiary spotted two people walking in a field toward Walla Walla from the direction of the pursuit.
Deputies arrested Angelica Martinez and Kevin R. Melendez-Tover after they gave statements, according to the documents.
They were both charged with vehicle theft after allegedly telling deputies they helped Strain steal the ATV, but they also said Strain had put them up to it, telling the two that it was his vehicle and that he needed help moving it.