Bail was set at $50,000 Thursday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a Walla Walla man who was arrested for allegedly molesting a child, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
Ryan Brandon Norman Dahlin, 30, was charged with second-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents.
Dahlin was arrested Wednesday morning in College Place following an investigation by the Walla Walla Police Department.
A 12-year-old girl told police that Dahlin had touched her inappropriately dozens of times. The girl told police she knew what he was doing was wrong, but she hesitated to tell authorities at first because she was afraid of Dahlin losing access to his family, according to the documents.
The girl also told detectives Dahlin had been messaging her over Facebook Messenger and had made multiple sexual remarks to her and about her.
The girl said the activity had been going on since about mid-September, according to the documents.
Dahlin's arraignment has not been set yet.