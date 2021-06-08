Bail has been set at $15,000 for a 36-year-old Walla Walla man accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl.
Joaquin Avalos had his first Walla Walla County Superior Court appearance Friday, June 4. As of Tuesday, June 8, Avalos remains in custody at the Walla Walla County Jail.
A felony charge of indecent exposure was filed, and Walla Walla attorney Nicholas Holce was assigned as his lawyer.
Police said they were notified on Wednesday, June 2, that Avalos pulled up to the girl in his vehicle on Olive Street and started a conversation with her, lying to her about his age and telling her how pretty she was.
The victim said that as she approached the vehicle, his genitals were exposed, and she immediately left the area.