A man arrested Sunday for a bomb threat at Rose Street Safeway had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning.
Jonathan S. Weis, 26, is being held in Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of intimidation or harassment with an explosive, obstructing a law enforcement officer and first-degree trespassing.
The court set his bail at $20,000, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle.
Weis was detained after Walla Walla Police Department officers arrived at the grocery store after employees called and reported a man acting strangely.
Weis was wearing apparatus that looked like a possible bomb, refused to tell officers his name and made shooting motions toward them, according to a news release from the department.
Police then moved a tactical rescue vehicle between the potential explosive devices and people evacuating the store.
The Washington State Patrol bomb squad later determined the items worn by Weis did not contain explosives.