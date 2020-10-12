Bail was set Monday at $25,000 for a Kennewick mother who led Washington State Troopers on a long, high-speed chase with her 2-year-old daughter in the car Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 12.
It began when Alicia Enriquez Meyer, 21, drove through a stop sign at 5:54 p.m., and Walla Walla County deputies attempted to stop her black Honda Civic on Myra Road and Electric Avenue, according to Trooper Chris Thorson.
She didn't pull over, so the deputies pursued her onto Highway 12, where the Civic sped away at speeds up to 110 mph, Thorson said.
A few minutes later, a Trooper took over the pursuit in Lowden, following Enriquez Meyer toward Wallula.
Troopers were able to bring the car to a stop near Boise Cascade at 6:10 p.m. and held the woman and her passengers subject at gunpoint. No one in the car followed commands.
At 6:36 p.m., a trooper saw the small child on the driver's lap. A few minutes later, Enriquez Meyer called 911 to tell them there was a child on her lap, and she wouldn’t get out of the car until she could release the child to the grandmother.
Two male passengers, 15 and 17 years old, left the car and were detained by law enforcement.
At 6:57 p.m., Enriquez Meyer got out of the vehicle with the child, who was released to the grandmother.
Enriquez Meyer had two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, Thorson said. The 17-year-old passenger, unnamed by WSP, had two felony warrants for his arrest.
Enriquez Meyer was charged with eluding a police vehicle, possession with intent to sell marijuana and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, resisting arrest, obstruction and reckless endangerment, according to court documents.
Deputies closed down part of Highway 12 east of Burbank because of the extended time of the felony stop, which lasted roughly 50 minutes.