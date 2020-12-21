Bail was set at $50,000 Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a local man arrested for a total of four felonies involving unlawful possession of drugs and guns, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said.
David L. Mills, 37, of Walla Walla was charged with first-degree unlawful firearm possession, stolen firearm possession, controlled substance possession and controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, according to court documents.
Mills was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on state Route 125 near Commercial Drive after being spotted leaving Walmart by a College Place police officer, according to a news release.
The officer knew Mills had a warrant for theft and drug charges, the release stated.
“Upon arrest, a 9mm handgun was discovered. A check of the weapon revealed it was reported stolen out of Columbia County,” according to the release.
Mills was booked into Walla Walla County Jail for the warrants and first-degree unlawful firearm possession.
Later, authorities obtained a search warrant and identified 63 fentanyl pills, more than 85 grams of methamphetamine, other unidentified pills, marijuana, many small plastic baggies, scales and two guns in the vehicle, according to the College Place Police Department’s Facebook post.
Mills has seven Class C felony charges in Washington state, according to court documents.
His arraignment was set for Jan. 4, Nagle said.