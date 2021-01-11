Bail was set Monday at $750,000 for a Walla Walla man accused in a double shooting on Friday that left his father dead and his younger brother injured.
Stephen A. Taylor, 47, appeared Monday afternoon from Walla Walla County Jail via an online connection to Walla Walla County Superior Court.
He is being held in county jail for investigation of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
Taylor allegedly killed his father, Gerald W. Taylor, 72, of Walla Walla, whom officers found dead at 911 Stadium Drive when called to the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon.
Stephen Taylor's 43-year-old brother, Patrick Taylor, suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
His condition is unknown as the hospital's current policy is to not release status updates on patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the document establishing probable cause for arrest, Stephen Taylor admitted to police in an interview that he shot the handgun, but he said it was in self-defense after a physical altercation with his brother.
Judge Brandon Johnson, who was sworn in as a new county superior court judge the same day as the shooting, appointed Julie Carlson Straub on Monday to represent Taylor as his defense attorney.
Walla Walla Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales requested bail be set at $750,000 due to the nature of the allegations.
“This could have been a triple homicide,” she said, referencing the probable cause statement where another man, William Fullen, also claimed to have been shot at during Friday's events.
Taylor's arraignment, where he will submit his plea, is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 25.