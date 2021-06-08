Bail was set at $75,000 at the first court appearance for a Prescott man on Monday, June 7.
Mohamed A. Ahmed, 41, was arrested Saturday, June 5, for alleged first-degree assault with sexual motivation and second-degree theft.
According to court documents, that morning Mohamed had entered Jo Jo’s Market at 30 Sara Lynne Lane, near Vista Hermosa just off Fishhook Park Road in Walla Walla County.
Wearing a white towel as a mask, Ahmed first told the store clerk on duty that the bathroom at the back of the store needed her attention. The woman told him she would look at it later and Ahmed then asked a question about a product at the back of the store.
When she walked over to help him, Ahmed grabbed her from behind, according to a report from Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman fought her assailant, including biting his hand through her mask. She continued to fight even after Ahmed threatened to cut her with a knife and eventually sustained knife cuts on both hands, officials said.
Ahmed got up from holding the clerk on the floor and left the store, video camera footage showed.
While deputies were still at Jo Jo’s Market, a woman told deputies Ahmed had stolen her cell phone from a laundromat, documents showed.
Ahmed was arrested without incident.
He will appear in court for arraignment at 3 p.m. Jun. 22, officials said.