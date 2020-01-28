A man sentenced in 2016 for breaking an officer’s leg has been found automatically guilty of assault, resisting arrest and other crimes after violating terms of an agreement made in November.
Romero A. Diaz, 25, who has no permanent address, was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to eight months in jail, minus 120 days for time served, for third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest in a July 2019 case.
The conviction came after he was accused of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing on Jan. 8, which violated the stipulated order of continuance he agreed to on Nov. 6.
The order stated he would follow conditions, including not committing new crimes, until Nov. 6, 2021, or face automatic conviction and sentencing at a judge’s discretion for the crimes in July 2019.
Romero was accused of disorderly conduct Jan. 8 after he knocked over display shelves and threw items at a worker in the Circle K on Second Avenue on Jan. 7. He also allegedly yelled at the workers, resisted arrest and damaged an officer’s glasses, according to a probable cause statement.
A bench warrant was issued due to the alleged condition violations, and he was arrested Jan. 9.
In the 2019 incident, Walla Walla police responded July 28 to reports of a man trying to fight people at Apex Food & Deli on Alder Street, records stated.
Diaz and his twin brother and co-defendant, Emanuel N. Diaz, allegedly assaulted an officer, records stated, and a patrol car was damaged.
A Taser was used on one of the brothers, as he was resisting arrest, according to a police report, and two officers sustained minor injuries.
Emanuel N. Diaz also entered a stipulated order of continuance in November 2019 on the same charges, except the end date was Nov. 18, 2020.
On Monday, Romero Diaz’s attorney, Jesse Montagnino, asked Judge John Lohrmann to allow his client to get an assessment at Serenity Point for alcohol abuse treatment. Montagnino said in court that much of the man’s criminal behavior stemmed from alcohol abuse.
But Lohrmann said his hands were tied due to the stipulated order of continuance Romero Diaz had agreed to and other opportunities for help he’d declined.
“I’m really in a helpless position,” Lohrmann said.
However, the man’s sentencing will give him an opportunity for help, as he can join groups in jail for drug and alcohol abuse, Lohrmann said. The judge also went along with an agreement between prosecutors and defense, as Romero Diaz could have received up to one year in jail for count one.
His sentencing included eight months in jail for count one, five for count two and 90 days suspended for count three, minus 120 days credit for time served, with the first two running concurrently and the last, consecutively.
It also included $1,781.82 in restitution to the city, $500 in fines, one year in community custody and two years probation in district court.