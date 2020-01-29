Walla Walla authorities are seeking temporary custody of a man in the Idaho State Correctional Institution to face charges linked to a string of commercial burglaries here in the fall of 2018.
Robert J. Frates, 36, pleaded not guilty Nov. 13, 2018, in Walla Walla County Superior Court to three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree theft.
He has since been sentenced in Idaho on drug charges after being arrested two more times in Walla Walla and running from police.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said he has asked Idaho Department of Corrections to give Frates to Walla Walla authorities under the Interstate Agreement on Detainers for court proceedings to take place.
Once his court hearings were finished, Frates would go back to Idaho to complete his sentence and return to Walla Walla for any sentencing here, Nagle said.
Frates was released on conditions in December 2018 in Walla Walla pending trial in September 2019, but he was arrested twice after that, and a warrant was issued on new charges in August 2019, including second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and possession of burglary tools allegedly in connection with a burglary at Livit Coffee on Isaacs Avenue.
Items allegedly linking Frates to the coffee shop burglary were found during a search of his vehicle, including a glass-breaking device, black gloves, locksmiths tools, black flashlight, unique black bandanna, black and white Pendleton Whiskey Fest lanyard and black backpack, records stated.
Frates wasn’t arrested and was reportedly on the run since then.
In October 2019, Frates was arrested on several drug charges in Kootenai County, Idaho, and eventually sentenced in December 2019 for controlled substance possession.
His sentence included one year in prison in Kuna, Idaho, with credit for 59 days served and $885.50 in fines and fees, according to online court documents. He is expected to be released Oct. 10, 2020, according to the prison’s website.