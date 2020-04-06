Walla Walla Fire Department logo

Walla Walla Fire Department

 Courtesy image

Officials from Walla Walla's fire and police departments  are investigating a fire that erupted this morning at 209 Bennett St.

Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey said crews responded at 6:21 a.m. and found "a metal gas can smoldering with burn/scorch marks on the back of the home."

No further information was provided by press time this morning.

 

