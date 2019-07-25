ATHENA — A local woman has been arrested for allegedly taking money from a nonprofit organization that owns, operates and maintains housing for the elderly in Athena.
Robin L. Pickard, 39, of Athena is accused of writing multiple checks to herself or her business from the nonprofit Sunset Housing LLC totaling more than $63,000, according to a release this evening from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Pickard had been appointed treasurer for the nonprofit in November 2016 and allegedly stole money over two years, the release stated.
The Sheriff's Office heard of Pickard’s alleged crimes, and detectives’ investigations found she had multiple bank accounts at different banks and operated a tax consulting firm, Athena Income Tax Service LLC, the release stated.
She was arrested this morning and is at the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of first-degree aggravated theft.
The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing to determine if there are more victims.