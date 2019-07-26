This story has been updated.
ATHENA — A local woman has been arrested for allegedly taking money from a nonprofit organization here that owns, operates and maintains housing for the elderly.
Robin L. Pickard, 39, of Athena is accused of writing multiple checks to herself or her business from the nonprofit Sunset Housing Inc. totaling more than $63,000, according to a housing spokesman and a release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Pickard was appointed treasurer for the nonprofit in September 2016 and allegedly stole money over one year, according to Tim Albert, boardmember of the nonprofit since it began in 2003. The organization, based in Athena, sold its operations, including rent management, to Sunset Housing General LLC, a nonprofit based in Enterprise, in July, Albert said.
He said the alleged theft was discovered in January when the organization’s money market account was checked, and boardmembers fired her within a month. However, she tried to make amends.
“She (Pickard) said (in a letter) she wanted to pay it back,” Albert said. “But I didn’t open it. I took it to our attorney in Pendleton.”
He added “it was out of our (board’s) control,” as they were told they needed to report it to authorities, which was difficult, as “her family is ingrained in the community.” He said many of the organization’s leaders are active community members, such as one of the entity’s founders, former Athena Mayor Mark Seltmann, who died four years ago. In fact, many of the boardmembers also were city employees, he said.
“It’s a sad thing,” Albert said. “She’s got a nice family, a couple of kids. I gave her a hug and wish her the best. She did a lot for us. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
Albert said shortly after Pickard’s appointing, she changed the entity’s address to her tax consulting firm, Athena Tax Service LLC, which was directly across the street from the organization’s main office, so no one saw the bank statements and no one questioned the change.
“That’s how this all got started,” he said.
After the alleged crime was discovered, he and other boardmembers learned from Baker Boyer Bank about all of the checks she wrote.
“It was noticed the first check was $43,000 to her tax service,” Albert said. “Then, she wrote one for $20,000 to herself.”
Eventually, she allegedly drained the remaining money by check-writing and bank fees for low balance, Albert said. The money was from the government, he said, for being a nonprofit. It was not rent payment from the 14 residents housed in the 14 Athena apartments, he said. After spending all of the initial loans and government payments on building and miscellaneous repairs, boardmembers wanted to save as much as they could, he said, so in 2015, they began having government payments go directly into the money market account.
But Albert said Pickard’s alleged actions thwarted their plans, as he learned she had opened 16 bank accounts and allegedly stole from another person in town.
The Sheriff’s Office heard of Pickard’s alleged crimes in January, and detectives’ investigations found she had multiple bank accounts at different banks, the release stated.
She was arrested Thursday morning and is at the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of first-degree aggravated theft.
The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing to determine if there are more victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.