A Walla Walla man is in custody after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at a Walla Walla home Sunday, Dec. 6. Police are still trying to identify and locate a second suspect.
Christopher M. Crump, 28, was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail under investigation of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of motor vehicle, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and intimidating a witness.
According to a release by the Walla Walla Police, at about 10 a.m. Sunday, Walla Walla police officers were called to a convenience store on West Morton Street where a man called 911. When officers arrived, the man said his phone had been stolen so he was unable to call 911 from his residence.
According to the release, the man told police that two men had pointed guns at him, tied him to a chair, put a bag over his head and took his wallet, cash and phone. He said he knew one of the men, but not the other.
The victim identified the suspect as Crump, confirmed Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department.
Crump was later spotted by officers riding in a vehicle. When the officers stopped the vehicle, Crump fled on foot. He was taken into custody on the 300 block of Prospect Avenue.
The news release from police said that during the foot pursuit, Crump threw several items, including a handgun. Officers retrieved a semi-automatic weapon that matched a description given by the alleged victim, the release said.
Police said Crump was found to have bullets in his pocket that matched the caliber of the weapon that was recovered.
Crump was out of jail awaiting trial on other charges at the time of his arrest, the release said.
