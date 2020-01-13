Armed, masked man robs Milton-Freewater store

MILTON-FREEWATER — An armed, masked man reportedly stole money early this morning from Sam's Corner Market on Broadway Avenue.
The unknown man who entered the store at around 3:55 a.m. allegedly demanded money from the cash registers, and the one on-duty employee complied, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
"The suspect left the business on foot, taking a substantial amount of money with him," Boedigheimer stated in an email.
Evidence was collected, and the investigation is underway, he wrote.
No one else was in the store at 107 E. Broadway Ave. No other information was provided from authorities.