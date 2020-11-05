Walla Walla County commissioners have contracted Trinity Tactical Consulting to provide training to the regional SWAT team, to include instruction related to emotional intelligence.
The Special Weapons and Tactics team includes members of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and the Walla Walla and College Place police departments.
They are typically called in to high-risk situations involving hostages, snipers, or workplace and school violence, and as such the nature of their work requires specialized training.
Chief Criminal Deputy Sheriff Richard Schram explained that emotional intelligence component of their training “applies to every situation, any time and any place with anyone.
"Some people are born with great intuition," he said. "However, not everyone has this gift and work must be done to hone it as a skill. Working to better our ability to perceive and know how we are perceived can always improve our effectiveness.”
In the Walla Walla area the majority of SWAT calls involve people who have committed felony crimes and barricade themselves in structures or vehicles, refusing to comply with police orders.
Schram said the SWAT team's goal is to negotiate the peaceful surrender of suspects, which in fraught situations require special skills.
That’s where emotional intelligence comes into play.
Although SWAT teams have access to special weaponry and technology, a successful resolution to a dangerous situation can often depend on the emotional intelligence levels of the officers. Skills such as self-control, conflict management, stress tolerance, empathy and social responsibility can be taught, and will make up a part of the recently approved training.
The two-day training will take place in mid November, at a cost of $3,500.
Wayne DuBois, owner of Trinity Tactical, will provide the training. An emotional intelligence coach, he is the current Undersheriff of Flathead County, Montana, and a retired sergeant with Richland Police Department. He also is involved with several Washington state SWAT organizations as an instructor and team leader.
“This training is a refresher on basic tactics to tighten up our team,” said Schram. “Everything we do is to learn from successes and failures and contemporary laws and tactics to be as safe and efficient as possible.”
“We always seek to evaluate our emotional intelligence,” he said, adding that the team often spends hours negotiating to avoid using force or damaging property.
After a crime scene is secure the team spends a lot of time talking with detained subjects and people in the immediate area who may have been affected by the incident, including children, family members, neighbors, landlords and employers.
“It is during this time that emotional intelligence is critical,” Schram said. “We have to be understanding that what we are doing can be traumatizing or emotionally impacting to innocent people and sometimes even those we seek to take into custody.
"It is scary to have a SWAT team arrest you,” he added.
“Without exercising our emotional intelligence muscles we fail our responsibility to the people we are sworn to serve.”