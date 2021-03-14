A Walla Walla man accused of first-degree burglary at a local motel was permitted in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, March 12, to check in to another local motel while out of jail.
Terence L. Bonnett, 63, was arrested Sunday, March 7, by Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson said in court Friday that Bonnett was arrested for alleged burglary in connection with an incident at the Capri Motel at 2003 Melrose St.
Attorneys said Bonnett was granted a temporary release while awaiting arraignment March 22. He was instructed to stay at the Christian Aid Center, but he failed to check in there, Stevenson said.
Bonnett was arrested Thursday and brought back before the court. He said he was actually staying at the Budget Inn at 305 N. Second Ave.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson permitted Bonnett to stay there so long as the court and law enforcement were aware of it.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony in Washington.