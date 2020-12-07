A Weston man allegedly tied to multiple vehicle thefts in the Walla Walla Valley and a woman traveling with him were arrested recently following a tense altercation with police in Walla Walla.
Daniel L. Strain, 33, and Megan C. Lares Storms, 30, of College Place were arrested Thursday morning during a traffic stop, according to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Strain was the passenger in the car driven by Lares Storms. Her vehicle was pulled over by police at 9 a.m. near the intersection of South Second Avenue and East Chestnut Street because her registration showed she had a warrant for her arrest.
Officers also recognized Strain in the passenger seat and knew he was wanted on suspicion of eluding police in another recent case.
During Thursday’s traffic stop, Lares Storms allegedly attempted to flee when they were told to step out of the vehicle. According to the release, police physically fought with Lares Storms and Strain to get them to stop the car.
After they were both arrested, a K-9 unit was sent in to search for drugs, leading to a search warrant. Police allegedly found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a gun inside the car.
Strain was charged with attempting to elude police, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless endangerment, use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to comply.
Lares Storms was charged with second-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Both arrestees appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning via Zoom from the Walla Walla County Jail.
Prosecutors said Strain was already supposed to be on house arrest for his previous felony cases awaiting trial.
Strain was denied release and was dealt $50,000 bail by Judge John Lohrmann. He’s listed at $91,000 bail for all incidents, according to the jail roster.
Lohrmann contemplated Lares Storms’ release after prosecutors requested she not be given a release because of the nature of her arrest and her six current felony warrants.
“I don’t mean to pry, but is she quarantined?” Lohrmann asked jail staff. They confirmed she was one of the inmates quarantined during the recent coronavirus outbreak at the jail, but they did not specify if she had COVID-19.
Lohrmann ordered Lares Storms to be placed on house arrest at her College Place apartment, provided the county could get an ankle monitor fitted to her by Monday and she kept herself quarantined, too.
”You understand what quarantine means, right?” Lohrmann asked Lares Storm. “It means you don’t go anywhere.”
”Yes, sir,” she replied.