A local woman appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on accusations she neglected to take her burned 3-year-old son to the hospital.
Amanda L. Patton, 28, of Walla Walla was arrested Thursday afternoon after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated reports she might have abused the child.
Child Protective Services agents were searching for Patton. Deputies got involved and found the woman and child at Circle K on Second Street.
Patton told deputies she was on her way to take the boy to the doctor. She also said the boy was involved in another accident but said he wasn't hurt, so she took him home, according to records.
The boy was taken into protective custody, as it was the second alleged incident within two months with unexplained injuries where the parents hadn’t taken him to the hospital, records stated. He was examined by local doctors, then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Patton was taken to Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of second-degree criminal mistreatment of a child. She was released Friday on conditions, including being on house arrest.