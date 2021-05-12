STARBUCK — An adult woman and a 2-month-old child were transported to a regional hospital Monday, May 10, after their vehicle rolled on state Route 261 in Columbia County.
Pomeroy woman Hope G. Wulf, 20, was driving a 2009 Dodge Caliber north on state Route 261, about 6 miles north of Starbuck, at about 4 p.m. when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll, according to Washington State Patrol.
Wulf and her infant passenger received minor injuries and and were transported to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed the injuries were not serious and that the child was picked up from the hospital by family that evening.
The collision report alleges that Wulf was distracted while driving and faces possible charges of second-degree negligent driving.