A College Place woman accused of forging $4,229.90 in Pizza Hut payroll checks, among others, was sentenced for two cases Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 480 community service hours and thousands of dollars in restitution.
Brittany L. Slayton, 33, was sentenced for second-degree identity theft in one case, with forgery and theft charges dropped, as well as a second case for forgery, with first-degree identity theft, five counts of forgery, and third-degree theft charges dropped.
The first case stemmed from her arrest July 31, 2019, in connection with stealing from Valley Residential Services and subsequent charges.
She was arrested on the second case Aug. 8 in connection with the forged Pizza Hut checks and other fraud.
Slayton’s sentence in the first case included 37 days in jail, with credit for seven days served, 30 days converted to 240 community service hours, one year in community custody, $655.45 to a victim and another to-be-determined restitution to Valley Residential Services, and $600 in fines and fees.
Sentencing on her second case included 36 days in jail, with credit for six days already served, 30 days converted to 240 community service hours, one year in community custody, $4,229.90 in restitution to Columbia Basin Pizza Hut Inc., $739.84 restitution to Walmart, and $500 in fines and fees.